Because the Echo effect (opens new window) doesn't always make sense. Work with echo's more intuitively and by dynamically adding frames and adjusting the length based on the on-screen motion of a layer.

Dynamic smearing is driven by the on-screen motion in position, rotation, scale and even parented movement.

Smear length : How far do you want to smear? 100% will be the full distance between the current and previous frame 50% will be half the distance between the current and previous frame

Distance threshold : How far does a layer need to move before the smears start? Layer movement less than the threshold (in pixels) will not have smears applied. Note: Smears are cool, but they are typically impactful because of a contrast between smeared and non-smeared frames. Smearing everything can make things look too smooshy, but it's your project. Do whatever you want.

Count multiplier : Increase this value if you notice stepping on the smears. Be careful because this value is multiplying the the number of echoes.

Echo effect: You can probably leave alone unless you know what you're doing

├── 📂 Schmeeer │ ├── 📂 aep │ │ │ └── Schmeeer-Coin flip.aep │ ├── 📂 KBar icon │ │ │ └── Schmeeer.svg │ ├── Schmeeer help.html │ ├── Schmeeer.ffx

Basic install Copy .ffx files into the Ae presets folder, then restart Ae. OS X : ~/Documents/Adobe/After Effects CC 2020/Presets/

Windows: My Documents/Adobe/After Effects CC 2020/Presets/ Copy .ffx files into the Ae presets folder, then restart Ae. Presets will be available in the Effects & Presets panel by searching or under *Animation Presets > Presets

Ultra productive install A much quicker way to use presets is with KBar from aescripts + aeplugins. Save your .ffx preset files to a main location (bonus nerd points for using a shared folder like Dropbox). Right click the KBar panel > KBar Settings

Click Add Button

Click Apply Preset

Navigate to the .ffx file on disk

Name it and set an icon