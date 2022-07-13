# Schmeeer
Because the Echo effect (opens new window) doesn't always make sense. Work with echo's more intuitively and by dynamically adding frames and adjusting the length based on the on-screen motion of a layer.
Dynamic smearing is driven by the on-screen motion in position, rotation, scale and even parented movement.
# Controls
- Smear length: How far do you want to smear?
- 100% will be the full distance between the current and previous frame
- 50% will be half the distance between the current and previous frame
- Distance threshold: How far does a layer need to move before the smears start?
- Layer movement less than the threshold (in pixels) will not have smears applied.
- Note: Smears are cool, but they are typically impactful because of a contrast between smeared and non-smeared frames. Smearing everything can make things look too smooshy, but it's your project. Do whatever you want.
- Count multiplier: Increase this value if you notice stepping on the smears. Be careful because this value is multiplying the the number of echoes.
- Echo effect: You can probably leave alone unless you know what you're doing
# Examples
# Installation
├── 📂 Schmeeer │ ├── 📂 aep │ │ │ └── Schmeeer-Coin flip.aep │ ├── 📂 KBar icon │ │ │ └── Schmeeer.svg │ ├── Schmeeer help.html │ ├── Schmeeer.ffx
Basic installCopy .ffx files into the Ae presets folder, then restart Ae.
- OS X:
~/Documents/Adobe/After Effects CC 2020/Presets/
- Windows:
My Documents/Adobe/After Effects CC 2020/Presets/
Presets will be available in the Effects & Presets panel by searching or under
*Animation Presets > Presets
Ultra productive install
A much quicker way to use presets is with KBar from aescripts + aeplugins. Save your .ffx preset files to a main location (bonus nerd points for using a shared folder like Dropbox).
- Right click the KBar panel > KBar Settings
- Click Add Button
- Click Apply Preset
- Navigate to the .ffx file on disk
- Name it and set an icon
# Changelog
# 1.0.0
Released: 2022-07-13
- Initial release